KITCHENER -- Officials say a fire that broke out at a Brantford home Thursday evening started in the garage.

Firefighters were called to Ludlow Crescent just after 4:30 p.m.

They say the flames started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the structure.

Firefighters rescued two dogs who were inside the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have not said what caused the fire, but do not consider it suspicious.

They say damage to the home is estimated at over $400,000.