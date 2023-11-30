KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Firefighters on scene at Kitchener encampment

    Fire vehicles are seen at an encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener on Nov. 30, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Fire vehicles are seen at an encampment at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets in Kitchener on Nov. 30, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    Emergency responders are on scene at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets where flames appear torn through part of an encampment.

    As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, fire tape surrounds a section of the smaller encampment at the corner, diagonally across from the larger tent community beside the Kitchener GO Station.

    It’s at least the third encampment fire in Waterloo Region in six days.

    On Saturday, flames destroyed two tents at the main Victoria and Weber encampment. No one was hurt. Officials said a cooking mishap started the fire.

    As temperatures drop, people are turning to improvised solutions, including fires, to stay warm.

    "People are buying wood stoves and everything, we’re freezing out here," one encampment resident told CTV News on Saturday. "I got like ten blankets in my tent on me and my husband."

    On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a fire at an encampment beside Highway 401 in Cambridge. Officials haven’t said what started the flames in that case or if anyone was hurt.

    More to come.

    Charred belongings sit behind fire tape. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

