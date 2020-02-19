Firefighters battle flames at abandoned Kitchener property
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:23PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:44PM EST
Smoke could be seen coming from a property on Forwell Road in Kitchener. (Feb. 19, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Thick black smoke filled the sky in Kitchener Wednesday as crews worked to put out a fire at an abandoned building.
They were called to the property just off of Victoria Street North, at Forwell and Centennial Roads, around 3 p.m.
Officials say no one was in the building at the time.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
RELATED IMAGES