For the second morning in a row, fire crews are on scene of a fire at Trinity United Church in downtown Kitchener.

This time the fire started just before 4 a.m. in the same area as yesterday.



Fire crews said there were no people inside this morning when they arrived. Flames were reportedly coming through the roof.

Firefighters said with amount of activity they did yesterday battling the fire, it is unlikely today’s fire is a continuation of yesterday’s incident.

Adjacent buildings, including Mary’s Place, were evacuated as a precaution.

Demolition crews were assisting firefighters, removing the rear structure, to allow access to where the fire is believed to have started.

Fire officials said the fire is suspicious and they are concerned for the structural safety of a wall next to Mary’s Place.

Frederick Street is closed between King and Weber and Duke Street is closed between Scott and Queen once again.

Firefighters anticipate being on scene for the majority of the day Friday.