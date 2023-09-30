Kitchener

    • Firearm and stolen vehicle seized, Kitchener youth facing several charges: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth and recovered both a stolen vehicle and a loaded firearm.

    According to a news release, officers were on patrol in Kitchener Friday morning when theirautomated licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology alerted them of a stolen vehicle in the areaof Madison Avenue South and Church Street.

    Police say as they approached the vehicle, they saw a male recline in the passenger seat before taking off on foot. Officers were able to catch him. They add they also found a loaded firearm and ammo.

    A Kitchener youth was arrested and charged with several offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and escaping lawful custody.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News