Firearm and stolen vehicle seized, Kitchener youth facing several charges: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth and recovered both a stolen vehicle and a loaded firearm.

According to a news release, officers were on patrol in Kitchener Friday morning when theirautomated licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology alerted them of a stolen vehicle in the areaof Madison Avenue South and Church Street.

Police say as they approached the vehicle, they saw a male recline in the passenger seat before taking off on foot. Officers were able to catch him. They add they also found a loaded firearm and ammo.

A Kitchener youth was arrested and charged with several offences, including carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and escaping lawful custody.