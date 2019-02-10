

Brantford Fire officials are deeming a fire that tore through a small commercial business Sunday morning, suspicious.

The platoon chief said the call came in just before 7 a.m. to Driven Autosports, an auto glass repair and powder coat business on Hachborn Road.

Fire crews on scene of a structure fire on Hachborn Rd. Fire crews conducting (exterior) defensive fire operations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gStAPZXkgo — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) February 10, 2019

Flames could be seen engulfing the building that had several vehicles parked out front.

The fire was put under control fairly quickly, however damage is extensive.

The owner of Driven Autoparts says he's had the business for about 10 years and there was plenty of expensive equipment and customer product inside, including his Ferarri. He estimates there was hundred of thousands of dollars in damage.

He added that no one was inside at the time. There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials have no word on what may have caused the fire and say there were no witnesses. They may be looking at surveillance footage from adjacent businesses to help them in their investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in for the case.