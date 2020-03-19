KITCHENER -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection to Wednesday night’s fire in downtown Woodstock.

More than seventeen 911 calls were made around 5 p.m., with callers saying 488 Dundas Street had flames “blazing through the roof.”

Alexander Willet lived in one of the apartments on an upper floor and escaped through a window. He jumped from the burning building and onto a nearby rooftop.

Officials say he suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg and was taken to Woodstock General Hospital.

Willet has now been charged with arson.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

Police say they’re still on scene and are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshall and the Woodstock Fire Department.

They’re asking anyone who has video of the area to contact police.