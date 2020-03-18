KITCHENER -- A man has been taken to hospital following an apartment fire in downtown Woodstock.

Police say they received over 17 9-1-1 calls around 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the incident at 488 Dundas Street. Callers reportedly described the fire as “blazing through the roof.”

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his leg when he jumped from the window of the burning building onto an adjourning rooftop, according to officials.

A Woodstock Transit Bus stopped in the area to provide shelter for residents of the building.

Dundas Street has been closed between Wellington and Light Streets as officials investigate.