Fire in Cambridge slows down Hwy. 401 traffic
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 12:01PM EDT
Fire crews deal with a fire on Speedsville Road. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (June 19, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Emergency crews were busy Saturday night dealing with a fire in Cambridge just off of Hwy. 401.
OPP says firefighters were working to put out flames near Speedsville Road and the highway.
The road was shut down for a period of time and affected ramps and lanes, but later reopened.
It is unknown at the time what caused the fire or the extent of any damage.