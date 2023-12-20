Fire destroys two buildings at Waterloo Region bee farm

No bees or humans were hurt in a fire at a family-run bee farm in New Hamburg Wednesday morning.

The fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at Nith Valley Apiaries on Christner Road.

Crews responded around 6:30 a.m.

“When they arrived on scene they did find the shed fully involved and that the fire had extended into the shop that was attached to the shed,” Wilmot Fire Chief Rod Leeson said. “They had to bring an excavator to tear the building down and get to hot spots, which they’re working on now.”

Firefighters respond to Nith Valley Apiaries in New Hamburg on Dec. 20, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Neighbour Wolfgang Pfenning witnessed the emergency response.

“I heard the sirens,” Pfenning said. “I went to check which way they were going. When they stopped here I thought: ‘I better look at what’s going on.’ And then I saw the smoke and fire.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but the property owner told CTV News the shed where it started had a small tractor, a water heater and three ducks inside.

She said last night, they plugged in the water heater for the first time and suspects that may have had something to do with the fire.

Thankfully, all the ducks escaped unharmed.

Multiple fire trucks are seen in front of Nith Valley Apiaries in New Hamburg on Dec. 20, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

The neighbouring shop where the flames spread was mainly used for storage and had tools inside.

Both structures are currently being torn down.

The family of five who live on the property are safe and there were no injuries. The farm collects honey from hundreds of bee colonies, but none of them are actually on-site.

All of their hives are scattered throughout Perth, Waterloo and Oxford, so no bees were harmed.

The apiary’s retail store, and bulk storage were also not affected.