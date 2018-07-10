

CTV Kitchener





Two barns were destroyed by fire just north of Arthur Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called just after 1:00 p.m.

Officials say the owner had a burn permit for one barn on their property, but embers and dry conditions led to an adjacent barn catching fire as well.

Approximately 30 fire fighters responded and wet the surrounding area in order to control the blaze.

The fire was contained, but not before both barns were completely destroyed.

Both barns were vacant.

Surrounding areas have issued fire bans due to dry conditions across Ontario.

The municipality of Temagami put an evacuation order in place following wild fires raging there.