Fire closes Main Street in downtown Port Dover
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:16PM EDT
Flames broke out at a Port Dover business on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to an address on Main Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.
The beach town is a popular destination and police had to ask crowds of onlookers to give firefighters some space to work.
Main Street was closed from Clinton to Park Streets.
Information regarding a cause or damage estimate has not been released.