Featured
Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Cambridge business
The Grey Owl Paddle building on Cowansview Rd. in Cambridge. (Jan. 5, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 2:21PM EST
Officials believe a fire at a Cambridge business was caused by an electrical issue.
Firefighters were called to Grey Owl Paddles on Cowansview Road at 4:18 a.m. Thursday.
The company produces wooden paddles.
Police say no one was hurt and the fire is not considered suspicious.
Damage is pegged at $100,000.