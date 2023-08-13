Fire brings down barn near Clifford, Ont., five cattle die

Five cattle were killed in a bank barn fire near Clifford, Ont. that saw 50 firefighters respond.

Firefighters from Minto, Wellington North, and West Grey were called to the fire on Ayton Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials say the bank barn collapsed and contained straw, equipment, and a few cattle.

While five cattle died, the owner of the barn and firefighters were not injured.

No damage estimate has been released.