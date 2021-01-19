KITCHENER -- Fire officials are investigating after a pile of wooden skids caught fire behind a Cambridge Walmart on Monday evening.

A platoon chief said someone called the fire department at around 9:40 p.m. to the store on Pinebush Road.

The store wasn't damaged but there was about $1,000 in total damage in the fire.

Officials are treating the fire as suspicious and are planning to review security footage as part of their investigation.