A five story apartment building in Waterloo was evacuated Sunday morning after there was a fire in one of the units.

Fire crews responded to the building on Erb Street West between Culpepper Drive and Roosevelt Road around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single unit.

The resident in a neighboring unit was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Residents were displaced for about an hour and half while crews tended to the fire.

Grand River Transit buses were called in to keep the residents warm.

Officials say damages are estimated to be $100,000.

The cause is still being investigated.