Fewer than 200 WCDSB students opting for virtual learning

As schools move out of pandemic-related restrictions, fewer than 200 students are opting for virtual learning this year at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

At a Monday night meeting, the board’s director of education told trustees the return to a focus on in-person learning – similar to pre-pandemic – is a positive sign.

School board officials say no COVID-19 restrictions are in place for sports league competitions this year.

Staff are reinforcing hand hygiene, daily self screening and making mask available if students choose them.