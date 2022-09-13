Fewer than 200 WCDSB students opting for virtual learning
As schools move out of pandemic-related restrictions, fewer than 200 students are opting for virtual learning this year at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
At a Monday night meeting, the board’s director of education told trustees the return to a focus on in-person learning – similar to pre-pandemic – is a positive sign.
School board officials say no COVID-19 restrictions are in place for sports league competitions this year.
Staff are reinforcing hand hygiene, daily self screening and making mask available if students choose them.
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
