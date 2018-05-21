

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Fergus man after he attempted to enter another person’s car Sunday.

OPP say officers responded to a report of male holding a knife and attempting to enter a car being driven by a woman, around midnight on Tower Street and Belsyde Avenue in Wellington.

Police say within moments they located the man.

He was then arrested and upon investigation officers located a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Police have charged 26-year-old Mitchell Horne with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

He is set to appear in court June 26.