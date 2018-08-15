

CTV Kitchener





A family of falcons nesting in the CTV microwave tower suffered a hit to their family during the summer.

The male falcon, father to four chicks, suffered a fractured wing, and was collected by the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society on June 12.

The fracture required surgery and rehabilitation, and over two months later the bird, named Lucifer, is still healing.

On Aug. 15, he had the pins and external fixator moved removed from his wing.

He still has up to two weeks of rest before he can begin flight training, and while the wing has apparently healed well, there are still questions about how well he will be able to fly.

Cornering, quick drops and sharp maneuvers are required by falcons to catch their prey.

The lengthy process could take a few months, but Chantal Theijn at the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge where Lucifer is recovering says she is “cautiously optimistic.”

He needs to be observed turning corners before any release can be considered.