Fatal crash closes eastbound 401 in Cambridge

One person has died after a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.

Ontario Provincial Police posted about the collision around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved three vehicles, including an SUV and a transport truck.

Police said the driver of the SUV died at the crash site, but no other injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes are currently closed between the Cambridge OnRoute and Highway 6 as investigators continue to work.

“We currently are investigating the scene, we have our technical collision investigators at scene processing the collision so it will be an extensive closure, we are expecting five or six hours,” OPP Sgt. Ted Donelmans told CTV News Kitchener.