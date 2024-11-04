KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fatal collision investigation closes Guelph/Eramosa road

    A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo) A sign reading 'Road Closed' (File Photo)
    Share

    The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are on scene of a serious single motor vehicle collision in Guelph/Eramosa Township.

    Police say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

    Wellington Road 51 is closed between Wellington Road 86 and 6th Line for the investigation.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News