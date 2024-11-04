Fatal collision investigation closes Guelph/Eramosa road
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are on scene of a serious single motor vehicle collision in Guelph/Eramosa Township.
Police say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
Wellington Road 51 is closed between Wellington Road 86 and 6th Line for the investigation.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
