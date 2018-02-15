Featured
Family Day weekend: What’s open, what’s closed and what’s on
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 1:24PM EST
Family Day is this coming Monday, Feb. 19.
Because it’s a provincial holiday and not a federal one, some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2018:
- Elementary and secondary schools will not be open
- Grand River Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule
- Curbside waste pickup crews will be out as usual, but residential waste drop-off sites will be closed
- Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday
- Waterloo Region Museum, Joseph Schneider Haus, THEMUSEUM and McDougall Cottage are open, with special Family Day activities planned
- Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, Idea Exchange and Region of Waterloo Library branches will be closed
- Municipal offices will be closed
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre will be closed Monday
- All The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed Monday
- Many supermarkets and pharmacies will be open Monday; check your local store for details
- Kitchener’s indoor pools will be open, but regularly scheduled programming will not be running
- Kitchener’s community centres may be open modified hours or running specialized programming. More information is available here
- Get more information here on closures and cancellations at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and RIM Park
- Many free public activities are on offer in Cambridge on Monday as well