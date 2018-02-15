Family Day is this coming Monday, Feb. 19.

Because it’s a provincial holiday and not a federal one, some businesses and services that normally close for holidays will remain open as normal.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Waterloo Region for Family Day 2018:

  • Elementary and secondary schools will not be open
  • Grand River Transit buses will run on a Sunday schedule
  • Curbside waste pickup crews will be out as usual, but residential waste drop-off sites will be closed
  • Canada Post will deliver mail on Monday
  • Waterloo Region Museum, Joseph Schneider Haus, THEMUSEUM and McDougall Cottage are open, with special Family Day activities planned
  • Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library, Idea Exchange and Region of Waterloo Library branches will be closed
  • Municipal offices will be closed
  • Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre will be closed Monday
  • All The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed Monday
  • Many supermarkets and pharmacies will be open Monday; check your local store for details
  • Kitchener’s indoor pools will be open, but regularly scheduled programming will not be running
  • Kitchener’s community centres may be open modified hours or running specialized programming. More information is available here
  • Get more information here on closures and cancellations at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and RIM Park
  • Many free public activities are on offer in Cambridge on Monday as well