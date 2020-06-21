KITCHENER -- After spending months communicating from a distance, families across Waterloo Region were able to reunite in person to celebrate Father’s Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been one of the first opportunities to make up for all of those missed milestones in person.

For some, that meant taking part in one of dad’s favourite activities.

“He's a pretty good golfer, so I’m just going to listen to what he says and have fun,” says Dallas Kipfer.

Dallas Kipfer and his dad JP booked a tee time so they could get in some much needed quality time.

“Just spending the time together. You get to be on the course for four hours in the same cart,” says JP.

“I’ve got my father-in-law and brother-in-law with me too.”

Kitchener's Rockway Golf Course was one of the many businesses benefiting from the Father’s Day rush.

“It was one of the first things they decided was easy to maintain during COVID-19,” says Keagan Loder, a pro shop employee at Rockway Golf Course.

“The course has been pretty busy right off the start and Father’s Day is no exception. We've got a pretty full tee sheet. “

As COVID-19 restrictions slowly ease in Waterloo Region, safety measures are still in full effect.

“We have to take two separate carts since we don't live in the same house,” says golfer Taylor Harrington.

“We do want to respect all social distancing guidelines.”

The same goes for Morty's Pub in Waterloo, where an expanded patio helped host a steady flow of families.

“This patio didn't exist two weeks ago, but with the help of the city and the province we were able to implement and build this patio,” says Morty’s co-owner Jay Taylor.

“A lot of families coming out and spending time with each other. People are just so pleased to get out of their homes and interact.”

Giving people a chance to make up for the months spent inside and away from loved ones.

“This is awesome to have this patio. First time to eat out as a family, it's wonderful,” says Morty’s customer Marvin Hecht.

Even with Sunday’s heat, some families spent time together outdoors and took advance of some of the recently opened trails, parks and sports facilities in the region.