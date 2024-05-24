Exploring hidden gems in southern Ontario

CTV Kitchener is visiting hidden gems in our community – businesses and places that are beloved by our viewers.

Some of these spots may be new to you, or they could already be long-time family favourites.

Every Friday throughout the summer, Stefanie Davis will bring you a new hidden gem on CTV News at 6.

You can also watch all episodes in the viewer at the top of this page or click the links below to read the full story.