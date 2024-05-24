KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Exploring hidden gems in southern Ontario

    Share

    CTV Kitchener is visiting hidden gems in our community – businesses and places that are beloved by our viewers.

    Some of these spots may be new to you, or they could already be long-time family favourites.

    Every Friday throughout the summer, Stefanie Davis will bring you a new hidden gem on CTV News at 6.

    You can also watch all episodes in the viewer at the top of this page or click the links below to read the full story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News