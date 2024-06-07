Hidden Gem: Nearly 800 memorial trees planted in Elmira forest

This is part of an ongoing summer series. Come back each week to learn about another hidden gem.

A memorial forest that makes up part of the Kissing Bridge Trailway is nearing 800 trees planted by the Elmira Lions Club.

Formerly a rail line, the Kissing Bridge Trail spans 45 kilometres running between Guelph and Millbank.

About 16 kilometres of the trail sits within Woolwich Township. The Elmira Lions Club is responsible for the upkeep for 10 kilometres of that trail.

Art Woods, who has been a Lion for 51 years, had the idea to start a memorial forest in their space more than 20 years ago.

“I had started one near Breslau at our dog training farm and then I wanted one here in Elmira,” Woods said.

“We had our first official memorial forest service in 2001. We had started planting a couple of years earlier and every year now we have a dedication service.”

Art Woods surveys memorial trees planted by the Elmira Lions Club on June 6, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

Trees at all different stages of life can be seen lining the Lions’ section of the Kissing Bridge Trail. Each one has a small green plaque installed next to it that displays the name of the person or people who are being honoured, along with the name of the people or group who purchased the tree.

“We have 793 that are memorial trees and we’ve planted an additional 170 roughly just to fill in places and that sort of thing,” Woods said.

In addition to trees being planted along the trail path, there’s also a small field just off of the main path where an open field is now filled with memorial trees. That field includes Lions Club members who have passed away, loved ones and other community members. A gazebo, memorial benches and a new pollinator garden are also included in the space, making it a peaceful spot to reflect.

Memorial trees flourish in a field in Elmira on June 6, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

“My theory on it is that people become attached to a specific tree,” Woods explained.

“I think that’s why people come and buy them. People come regularly to see their tree – their husband, wife, father and mother, son or whoever. And I believe the method of having a name plaque right at the tree serves that goal of having people relate to a specific tree.”

A white lion statue stands in front of memorial trees in Elmira on June 6, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)

Woods said anyone can purchase a tree – they don’t need any connection to Elmira or to the Lions Club.

“We are starting to run out of space, but at the moment we’re hopeful that we can continue planting for anyone in the community,” he said.

The memorial forest and trail can be enjoyed by anyone who’s looking for a slice of nature with a sentimental touch.

“I think it’s very appealing because we have a lot of trees and they’re growing obviously, and as years go by there will be more,” Woods said, adding the Lions regularly maintain the grass, stone dust surface and vegetation.

“We’ve been told that it’s one of the better trails around.”

Woods added the Lions are always looking for volunteers to help with the upkeep around the trail and forest.