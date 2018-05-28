

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener-based museum will be doubling its footprint as it purchases a neighbouring building.

THEMUSEUM announced Monday that it plans to purchase the Bank of Montreal building at King and Queen streets by the end of the year.

In addition to the sale of the building, the Bank of Montreal has agreed to donate $1 million to the museum.

THEMUSEUM management says the new building and donation will help the organization achieve sustainability while growing arts and culture in downtown Kitchener.