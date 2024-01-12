'Everybody can do everything they want': Adults with disabilities shoot hoops with KW Titans

Friday marked a day of inclusion at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Community Center, as members of the KW Titans hit the hardwood with adults living developmental disabilities.

The event was part of a partnership with the Titans and Adults in Motion (AIM), a community group aimed at offering programming and services for the developmentally disabled.

“One of the most important things that we do is connect with our community. KW Titans was a natural interest of ours,” said AIM executive director Shelley Murphy.

The partnership began in 2023, with AIM members spending the afternoon meeting several players face to face.

“It’s pretty fun,” KW Titans guard Dexter Williams Jr. told CTV News. “Everybody around here is having a fun time. We’re here to help making things better around here.”

Pierre Roma has been a member of Adults in Motion for years and says the event left him with memories he’ll never forget.

“They taught us to dribble, dribble, dribble, throw it in the net, take turns, then get [the ball] back,” Roma said.

After a short shoot-around, the court was cleared for a scrimmage between the two squads.

A late buzzer-beater gave Adults in Motion the gutsy win over the Titans, but the real trophy was the friendships made and barriers broken with the power of sport.

“It just shows that everybody can do everything they want,” said Williams Jr. “It doesn’t matter if you have a disability or not. If you want to play basketball, you can play basketball.”

The Titans next home game is Jan. 20 against the Windsor Express, with members of Adults in Motion invited to be featured as the charity of the game.

“That’d be great to see them,” said Titans forward Darian Jones. “They have great energy, they bring great vibes to the game.”

Tickets for the KW Titans can be found here.

More information on Adults in Motion registration and programming can be found on its website.