Every council position acclaimed in this Ontario town for first time since incorporation
The Town of Minto has acclaimed the mayor, deputy mayor and all five councillor positions roughly two months before the municipal election set for Oct. 24.
The acclaimed positions in the town, which is roughly an hour north of Kitchener, Ont., come after the municipality had uncontested positions for all municipal positions.
“In the Town of Minto, we have never had all members of council acclaimed since its incorporation in 1999,” said Municipal Clerk Annilene McRobb in an email. “I cannot speak to the elections held for the former Towns of Palmerston and Harriston, the former Village of Clifford or the former Township of Minto."
On Aug. 22, McRobb certified the list of candidates after the Aug. 19 deadline to submit nominations passed.
During the 2014 and 2018 Town of Minto elections, the deputy mayor positions were acclaimed, and the mayor and councillor positions all had races.
Current Minto Mayor George Brown did not seek re-election and will be replaced by former Deputy Mayor Dave Turton who ran for the mayoral position unopposed.
Former councillor Jean Anderson will fill the position of deputy mayor.
Councillors Judy Dirksen, Ron Elliott and Geoff Gunson have all been acclaimed for another term.
Ed Podniewicz and Paul Zimmerman will be newcomers to the council for the upcoming term.
Councillor Mark MacKenzie did not seek re-election.
SOME POSITIONS STILL NEED A VOTE
Voters will still need to cast a ballot for their county council representatives, along with nearly all of the school board trustee positions.
“A full election will still be run for decisions to be made for county councillor and school board trustees,” said McRobb. “The Town of Minto has always run successful elections with over 50 per cent voter turnout each time.”
McRobb said it ranges from 50 per cent to 57.93 per cent.
“My hope is that the residents of Minto still participate fully in this election as the positions of County Councillor and School Board Trustees they are voting on are important,” said McRobb.
Only the Wellington Catholic District School Board trustee has already been acclaimed.
