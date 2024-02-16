Events planned in and around Waterloo Region for Family Day

Wondering how you can keep the kids busy on Family Day?

You’ll find a list of some of the events planned in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brantford and North Dumfries below.

For what’s closed for the holiday, you can click here.

Kitchener

Chicopee Ski Resort (weather permitting)

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Schneider Haus National Historic Site – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kitchener Farmers’ Market – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free swimming at:

Breithaupt Centre Pool: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Heights Pool: 1 to 5 p.m.

Lyle Hallman Pool: 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Free skates:

Activa Sportsplex - Tom Graham Arena: 8 to 9:50 a.m.

The Aud - Kiwanis Arena: 8:30 to 11:20 a.m.

Sportsworld Arena - Spectator Arena: 9 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Lions Arena: 2 to 4:50 p.m.

Activa Sportsplex - Patrick J Doherty Arena: 3:30 to 4:50 p.m.

The Aud - Dom Cardillo: 8:30 to 10:20 p.m.

More information can be found on the city's website.

Cambridge

Cambridge Mayor’s Winter Levee at City Hall – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Food trucks, music, family entertainment and activities

Family Day Skate - Hespeler Memorial Arena – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cambridge Farmers’ Market – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McDougall Cottage – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

More information can be found on the city's website.

Guelph

Guelph Civic Museum – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brantford

Family Day Skate

Presented by the Brantford Bulldogs

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brantford & Area Civic Centre

Will include a variety of free family-fun activities

More information can be found on the city's website.

North Dumfries

GOJHL – Ayr Centennials vs. Caledon Bombers at 2:30 p.m.

North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr