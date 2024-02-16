KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • What's open and closed for Family Day

    Open Closed sign generic
    Share

    Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day.

    While it’s recognized in Ontario, as well as other Canadian provinces, Family Day is not a federal statutory holiday.

    Here’s a roundup of what’s open, what’s closed and what’s changed on Monday.

    Closed

    - All regional administrative offices

    - Waste management sites in Cambridge and Waterloo for residential drop-off

    - All library locations

    - Community Alzheimer Day programs

    - Kitchener community centres – Rockway and Williamsburg

    - Waterloo community centres – Moses Springer and WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

    - Waterloo’s service centre

    - Cambridge City Hall

    - Waterloo City Hall

    - All Beer Store and LCBO locations

    - Conestoga Mall

    - Cambridge Centre

    - Fairview Park Mall

    - Some retail locations

    - Most grocery stores

    - Select banks

    - Guelph Sports Dome

    Open

    - Region of Waterloo International Airport

    - Curbside collection of garbage, recycling and green bins not affected

    - Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

    - Schneider Haus National Historic Site (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

    - Kitchener community centres:

         Bridgeport 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

         Centreville-Chicopee 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

         Chandler Mowat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

         Country Hills 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

         Doon Pioneer Park 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for gym bookings

         Downtown 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. for gym and community room bookings

         Forest Heights 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

         Huron 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

         Kingsdale 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (community events from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

         Mill Courtland 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

         Stanley Park 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

         Victoria Hills 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    - Waterloo community centres:

         Albert McCormick Community Centre 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

         Bechtel Park 4:30 p.m.

         RIM Park 4 p.m.

         Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. (arenas and tracks are closed)

    - Select grocery stores (although hours may be reduced)

    - Kitchener Farmers’ Market

    - Guelph Civic Museum

    - Chicopee Ski Resort

    - McDougall Cottage (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

    Changes

    Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service schedule Monday

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News