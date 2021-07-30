Advertisement
Evening GO train service returning in August
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 7:17AM EDT
A GO Train seen here at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Evening GO train service will return between Kitchener and Toronto early next month.
Metrolinx confirmed the evening trains will run starting on Aug. 9. Officials said they will add a train in each direction on weeknights between the Kitchener GO station and Union Station.
The Toronto-bound train will leave Kitchener at 8:39 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at 10:28 p.m.
The train to Kitchener will leave Union Station at 9:34 p.m. and arrive at 11:28 p.m.