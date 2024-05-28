KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Erin resident plans to buy new home with major lottery win

    Kenneth Keki of Erin poses with a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's Instant Lucky game. (Submitted: OLG) Kenneth Keki of Erin poses with a large novelty cheque after winning $100,000 with OLG's Instant Lucky game. (Submitted: OLG)
    A retired father of three is $100,000 richer after winning a big prize with OLG’s Instant Lucky game.

    Kenneth Keki said he has been playing the lottery for more than 30 years, but this is his first big win.

    “It was a shock when I realized I had actually won a big prize,” he said while picking up his winnings.

    “When I was scratching the ticket, I saw I won the top prize. It was pretty unbelievable. I showed my wife and she was just as surprised.”

    He said he plans to put his winnings towards the purchase of a new home.

    The winning ticket was bought at Erin Express Variety & Video on Main Street in Erin.

