KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph is warning people on campus to avoid one of its facilities after an explosion was reported there this morning.

A tweet posted to the U of G Alert account at 7:05 a.m. Thursday, said that equipment inside of the Gryphon Center Arena had exploded.

A spokesperson for the university says the explosion was apparently caused by a Zamboni.

Officials say that the damage was minor, and limited to the room in which the Zamboni was stored.

Police are on site and are aiding fire officials with their investigation, the university says.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate after an equipment explosion happened this morning at U of G’s Gryphon Centre Area.



No one was injured & they’re asking people on campus to avoid the area. I’ll have the latest on @CTVKitchener at noon. pic.twitter.com/y1XSVXy0dR — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) September 10, 2020

The initial tweet that announced the news said there were no injuries reported.

Emergency personnel are on scene investigating, but people are being asked to avoid the building.

The U of G Alert system sends email and text messages to registered users when an emergency happens on campus.

This is a developing story. More to come…