Encampment fire in Cambridge highlights risk for those living rough: fire officials
An overnight fire at an encampment in Cambridge is highlighting what officials are calling an identifiable risk in the community, calling to attention community concerns from those who are living rough.
The incident happened in a wooded area near the intersection of Champlain and Franklin Boulevards Tuesday morning.
The aftermath of a fire at an encampment near Franklin Blvd. and Champlain Blvd. on Jan. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thompson)
Eric Yates, the chief fire prevention officer with the Cambridge Fire Department, said outreach efforts are being made at known encampment sites to share fire prevention information to limit the risk of fires.
“We're certainly hoping we're able to provide a good message to these encampments especially when we are attending a fire and that message is about being safe and we're trying to work with them and encourage them to seek shelters where it's a lot warmer and a lot safer for them,” said Yates.
The damage seen at the site of the fire is extensive, but crews were able to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.
Officials said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and one person was displaced.
The aftermath of a fire at an encampment near Franklin Blvd. and Champlain Blvd. on Jan. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thompson)
Mattress frames, tarps and tents are some of the items that can still be made out among the debris in the aftermath of the fire.
Propane tanks, cooking pots, pans and other heating tools can be seen left behind at the encampment.
“Cambridge fire has responded to a few encampment fires this year, and certainly, there's always a concern with the heat sources that are being used, for instance, propane cylinders and propane heating appliances,” said Yates.
The aftermath of a fire at an encampment near Franklin Blvd. and Champlain Blvd. on Jan. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thompson)
Earlier this month, Cambridge fire responded to an encampment fire that prompted the closure of Highway 401 eastbound for several hours.
In the aftermath, fire crews said dozens of propane tanks were found, with officials warning those tanks “could be like a missile that could explode.”
Another fire broke out on Boxing Day at a downtown Kitchener encampment where those experiencing homelessness have lived for months.
A few tents were damaged, but no one was injured.
In this instance, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health deal on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
Five Canadian cities among most overrated in the world: report
Five Canadian cities are among the most overrated cities for tourists to visit in the world, according to a new report.
Charges laid following London arson investigation
London police have laid arson charges following a fire on Picton Street in London on Tuesday. A 41-year-old man is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.
Replica firearm seized after man threatens variety store employee: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have seized a replica firearm and a large quantity of narcotics after a man allegedly threatened a variety store employee.
-
Bolton high school in lockdown as OPP investigates situation nearby
Police have placed a Bolton secondary school in lockdown as a precaution while officers investigate a situation in the area.
-
Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say
Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.
Sudbury man ‘in a position of power and authority’ charged with two sexual assaults
A 61-year-old Greater Sudbury man has been arrested and charged with two separate sexual assaults.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
