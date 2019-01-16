

CTV Kitchener





A major manufacturer in the region is reportedly laying off at least 90 employees.

Employees say the notices were handed out on Monday morning at Erwin Hymer Group, a motorhome and caravan company that also owns the Kitchener business Roadtrek.

A letter given to an employee and obtained by CTV says a recent economic downturn was not anticipated and resulted in a drop in sales.

The letter says that, as a result, the company they had too many employees for their current production requirements.

One employee, Terry, says he was hired just a couple of months ago and was walked out on Monday afternoon.

He says other new-hires are being let go as well.

“To go from hiring, let’s say, roughly 100 employees and telling them all that the company is growing like crazy and you’re going to have a great career here, to walking them out?” he explains. “I don’t understand that. Where is the disconnect?”

Thor Industries, an American company, announced in September 2018 that it had reached a deal to acquire the company.

CTV was told that the deal has not yet closed.

The layoffs are expected to affect both Erwin Hymer Group locations in Cambridge and Roadtrek in Kitchener.

Erwin Hymer Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.