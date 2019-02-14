

CTV Kitchener





A business in Haldimand County was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

Provincial police were called to the address on Main Street West just after 9 a.m. along with fire and paramedic services.

A male employee, 21, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Several nearby residents were evacuated from their homes due to heavy smoke.

Fire services determined that the cause of the fire was not suspicious.

The estimated loss is about $1 million.

Rainham Road was closed between Cheapside Road and Haldimand Road 12 for about six hours.