Emotional plea for public’s help to find Hagersville woman missing since March

The family of a Hagersville woman, who has been missing since March, is asking for the public's help to find her.

OPP released a video on Tuesday morning with the family of 33-year-old Amber Ellis.

In it, police say Ellis was reported missing on March 8 by her mother and was last seen near the end of February on Six Nations of the Grand River First Nations.

She reportedly has ties to the Cambridge, Brantford, and Norfolk County areas.

Ellis is described as 5'9, thin build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

"It's horrible, it's horrible for us, horrible for her children, and not a day goes by that we don't think of something, just having the kids here reminds us every day and every minute," said Ellis' mother Donna in the OPP video. "The oldest is not dealing good with it at all. She misses her Mom terribly. She dreams about her. She keeps her phone on at school because she's sure her Mom's going to text her first.”

“We got to bring her home. Anyone who knows anything, we got to bring her home.”

Police said that they've interviewed dozens of people in relation to Ellis' disappearance, but believe there are additional witnesses who have information who have not yet come forward.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact Halidmand County OPP at 1-866-549-2090 or Crime Stoppers.