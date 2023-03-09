Emily Richards recipes: Salmon Flatbread, Maple Rum Raisin Brie, and Red Velvet Cupcakes

Smoked Salmon Skillet Flatbread

These flatbreads are tender and perfect to enjoy with this refreshing twist on labneh. Easy to cut into wedges and serve up with anything sparkling!

Serves: 8

1 cup (250 mL) Balkan style plain yogurt

1 cup (250 mL) ricotta cheese

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh dill

1 small clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

Pinch pepper

4 oz (125 g) smoked salmon, cut into strips

1/4 cup (60 mL) thinly sliced radishes

Fresh dill sprigs (optional)

Skillet Flatbread:

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking powder

3/4 cup (175 mL) plain yogurt

1 large egg

1/4 cup (60 mL) butter, melted

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter, cubed for frying

Stir together yogurt and ricotta cheese. Scrape mixture into a fine mesh sieve lined with a coffee filter. Set sieve over a bowl and cover with plastic. Refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.

Skillet Flatbread: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture. Add yogurt, egg and melted butter. Using a fork, whisk together and slowly start stirring in the flour until a soft sticky dough forms. Dump out dough onto a floured work surface and knead gently for about 2 minutes until smooth dough forms. Cover lightly and let rest for 15 minutes. Divide dough into 8 pieces and roll each piece into a 7 inch (17.5 cm) circle. Roll up into a cylinder and make into a coil. Repeat with all the dough. Let rest for 15 minutes.

Using a rolling pin, roll out dough into a thin round about 6 inches (15 cm). Place a large nonstick skillet over medium low heat and melt some of the cubed butter. Place 2 pieces of dough in pan and cook for about 4 minutes or until deep golden brown. Turn over and cook for another 3 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat with remaining butter and dough. (Make-ahead: Let cool, wrap in foil and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Warm in 300 F (160 C) oven in foil for about 15 minutes).

Stir dill, garlic, salt and pepper into labneh and spread over skillet flatbread. Sprinkle with smoked trout and radishes to serve. Garnish with dill springs and cut into wedges to serve.

Red Velvet Mini Cupcakes

Dress up your Oscar party or any party with these fun cupcakes!

Makes 24 mini cupcakes.

1 1/4 (310 mL) cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp (30 mL) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking powder and baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) canola oil

2 large eggs

1 tbsp (15 mL) each vanilla and red food colouring

1/2 cup (125 mL) sour cream

In a bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together sugar and oil until smooth. Add eggs one at a time and whisk well after each addition. Whisk in food colouring and vanilla. Stir in half of the flour mixture. Add sour cream and stir to combine. Stir in remaining flour mixture until just combined.

Divide batter among 24 lined or greased mini muffin tins. Bake in 350ºF (180ºC) ovens for about 15 minutes or until tester inserted in centre comes out clean. Let cool before frosting.

Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

1/2 cup (125 mL) cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp (30 mL) butter, softened

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) icing sugar

In a bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually mix in sugar; continue mixing for about 5 minutes or until fluffy. Spread or pipe icing over tops of cupcakes.

Maple Rum Raisin Brie in Pastry

Classic flavours come together with local brie for a perfect starter to any gathering.

Serves: 4 to 6

1 cup (250 mL) golden or sultana raisins

2 tbsp (30 mL) rum

3 tbsp (45 mL) pure maple syrup

2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch

1 sheet butter puff pastry, thawed

1 brie cheese round (300 g)

In a microwaveable bowl, stir together raisins and rum. Heat on High for 45 seconds or until rum is absorbed into raisins; stir well. Stir in maple syrup and cornstarch until well coated; set aside.

Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unroll puff pastry and place on prepared sheet.

Using a large knife, cut brie wheel in half crosswise to make two circles. Separate brie and place 1 half in centre of puff pastry. Spoon raisin mixture on brie. Top with remaining brie half.

Fold and pleat pastry over top overlapping each piece to cover brie. Pinch pastry to seal. Flip over brie and remove parchment that pastry was attached to. Place seam side down on prepared pan and bake for about 15 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Tip: Wrap prepared brie with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 hours before baking.

Crab Cones

This fun and unique appetizer is perfect to showcase during a toast to your favourite celebrities!

Makes about 16 pieces.

1/4 cup (60 mL) cream cheese, softened

2 tbsp (30 mL) each sour cream and mayonnaise

1 can (113 g) crabmeat, drained

1/4 cup (60 mL) finely diced pickles

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh dill

1/4 tsp (1 mL) garlic powder

Fresh dill

Mini ice cream cones

In a bowl, stir together cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in crabmeat, pickles, dill and garlic powder until well combined.

Spoon into ice cream cones and sprinkle with more dill to serve.