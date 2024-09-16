Two men face weapons charges after gun pulled out on U of G campus

Two Guelph men are facing weapons charges after a report of someone pulling out a handgun on the University of Guelph campus early Saturday morning.

Police say at 2:40 a.m., a man was walking on campus when he was approached by two others, one of whom allegedly pulled a gun out of his bag and pointed it at the victim.

“Several officers from the Guelph Police Service and university’s Campus Safety Office attended and located the two males, who were arrested at gunpoint. During a search, a replica firearm was located in the waistband of one of the males,” police said in a media release.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 18, are charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The older man is also charged with uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

Neither of the arrested men are university students, police said.