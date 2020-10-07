KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're currently at the scene of "multiple vehicles on fire" at King Street East and Borden Avenue North in Kitchener.

Police tweeted about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews could be seen battling the blaze at Yilmaz Auto Repair.

Currently on scene in the area of King Street East and Borden Avenue North in Kitchener for reports of multiple vehicles on fire.



King Street between Onward Avenue and Ottawa Street will be closed for an extended period of time.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lkDRnK2TSY — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 7, 2020

Fire crews at the scene said they believe the fire started while staff were working on a vehicle.

Crews were called around 3:45 p.m. At the height of the fire, 23 firefighters from four different stations were working to get the flames under control.

Officials said there were people inside at the time, but there are no reported injuries.

