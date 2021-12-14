Emergency crews respond to acid spill at Cargill plant in Guelph

GUELPH -

Emergency crews responded to an acid spill at the Cargill Dunlop plant in Guelph on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Cargill said there was a peracetic acid leak outside of the plant. She said the affected area was roped off immediately and there are no safety concerns outside of that area.

The plant shut down as soon as the spill occurred and emergency crews were called in, along with the Ministries of Labour and Environments.

Testing by the city and the Ministry of Environment found the spill didn't reach the river, the spokesperson said.

Three employees had to be treated at the site for eye irritation. One employee was taken to hospital "out of an abundance of caution" due to skin irritation.

Guelph police and fire both responded to the spill around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they were mostly there to help with traffic control.

Cargill is now working to restart the plant.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, including trails at the former jail property, during the investigation.