KITCHENER -- The King of Rock and Roll was spotted in several Kitchener neighbourhoods Saturday night.

An Elvis impersonator spent his evening performing Presley’s classic hits for residentsfrom a stage constructed in the bed of a pickup truck.

It was part of the city’s 'Reimagine' initiative to support mental health and wellbeing in the community.

One Kitchener resident said on social media that the impersonator arrived right in front of her neighbour’s house Saturday night and that it was a sweet moment watching neighbours come outside and enjoy the show.

Now that Kitchener is back in the red zone, the city’s mayor Berry Vrbanovic said officials have a few surprises planned for residents.

He said that in addition to online programming and outdoor activities, the city is hoping to continue doing other COVID-safe activities similar to the Elvis impersonator.