Friends of an Elora woman, whose death earlier this week OPP have deemed suspicious, say they want to remember her for more than just the circumstances of her passing.

Joslyn Nellis (23) was pronounced dead shortly after first responders were called to a residence in Fergus on Wednesday for a medical distress.

Wellington County OPP have arrested Torry Harris (32) and charged him with criminal negligence causing death and four counts of adult trafficking a controlled substance.

“She should never be remembered for how she passed away,” said long-time friend Carrie Prime. “That wasn’t her. She was so much more than how she passed away.”

Prime first met Nellis when she was in first grade. Her mother says Nellis was a big part of their family.

“She was just over a couple of weeks ago,” said Prime’s mother Lori Zabielski. “I wish I sat in the room with her longer.”

Nellis worked at Airpark Café, owned by her aunt and uncle.

“She was always really kind,” said former co-worker Charly Kirkwood. “She was an aspiring artist, model, actor, and singer. I’m not sure there’s anything I could say that would sum up how awesome she was.

“It helps to be in a place she worked in for so long and to be around her family is good.”

A funeral service is planned for Monday afternoon at the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex.

Donations in Nellis’ memory will be given to the Sick Kids Foundation or Community Addiction Services in Fergus.