Wellington County OPP have arrested and charged an Elora man in a suspicious death investigation.

First responders were called to a residence on Colquhoun Street in Fergus on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. for a female in medical distress.

Joslyn Nellis (23) was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

The post mortem was conducted and concluded the death was suspicious.

On Friday, OPP arrested Torry Harris (32) and charged him with criminal negligence causing death and four counts of adult trafficking a controlled substance.

The accused is in custody and will appear in court Monday.