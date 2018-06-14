

For nearly the last two weeks the circumstances that led to a nurse killing eight elderly patients have been the focus of a public inquiry in St. Thomas.

On Wednesday, the inquiry heard that even before Elizabeth Wettlaufer confessed to the killings she was referred to as the ‘angel of death’ by a colleague.

Former employee Karen Routledge says Wettlaufer had been overheard telling patients that it was okay to die.

Routledge says she wasn’t comfortable with that remark and says she doesn’t feel its part of a nurse’s role.

Wettlaufer was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing eight elderly residents in Woodstock and London by injecting them with insulin.