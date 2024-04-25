Elementary students plant seeds for a healthier future in Kitchener
Students at Kitchener elementary schools are working on designing perennial gardens, aimed at increasing healthy food access for youth.
One of those designers was 12-year old-Theo.
“We made the idea to plant a big sugar maple and then have a path leading from the sugar maple into a little butterfly conservatory over there and we’re actually lining the path with maple trees,” Theo said.
Smart Waterloo Region Innovation Labs (SWRIL) runs the program with students leading the design teams. The first food forest is being built at Rockway Public School.
“The kids at the school will be able to harvest and use and learn how to prepare fresh,” Amara Johnston said, a youth co-op student with SWIRL.
Since January, the nature youth food forest design teams have been learning about local food systems with a focus on ecosystem regeneration, lead by Nikola Barsoum. She said it’s all about reconnecting to nature.
“We’re trying to mimic natures wisdom and ability to have self-sustaining systems with humans as a part of that and then have these food forests be, not only food producing spaces for us as humans, places to play and enjoy but also habitat and food for our non-human communities as well,” said Barsoum.
Theo had a big part in co-designing the forest and said coming up with a concrete plan is important.
“I would give them advice like design first – designing is very important,” said Theo.
This is just the first forest garden to be constructed. There are two more slated to be done in the coming weeks.
