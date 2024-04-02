Elementary Skills Competition introduces students to tech and skilled trades
From building to robotics, thousands of students showcased their skills at the Upper Grand District School Board’s Elementary Skills Competition on Tuesday.
The tournament was held at the University of Guelph, with grades four through eight competing in 11 events related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and skilled trades.
“What we’re looking to do is engage students in STEM fields and the skill trades,” said Charles Benyair, a tech educator and STEM lead with the Upper Grand District School Board. “We want students to consider careers in those areas.”
A total of 59 schools took part in the competition. Challenges ranged from following a blueprint, to building standing structures, to remote controlled robotics.
Upper Grand District School Board’s Elementary Skills Competition on April 2, 2024. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)
“It’s fun to imagine a plan and then actually see it coming to life,” explained Annie Sider, a 7th grader from John McCrae Public School.
Educators say the competition offers a hands-on approach in skilled trades learning that can’t normally be found in the classroom.
“You think a certain way when you do tech courses, you problem solve a certain way, you learn to work with your hands in self-reliance,” Benyair told CTV News. “No matter what job or career you choose down the road, you will do better because you have these skill sets.”
Benyair also pointed to the shortage in skilled trades professionals. He said events like this could guide students toward a career in the industry.
Upper Grand District School Board’s Elementary Skills Competition on April 2, 2024. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)
Nolan MacKay and his team from William C. Winegard Public School used computer coding to successfully remote control a LEGO robot and said the competition is another step toward a dream career.
“When I grow up I want to be an engineer so this will be good for a resume,” he added.
The 11 winning teams on Tuesday will go on to represent the Upper Grand District School Board at the Elementary Skills Provincial Championships in Toronto this May.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
'A spit in the ocean': Canadian MPs get annual pay hikes. One expert says they're not outrageous
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Browsing in incognito mode doesn't protect you as much as you might think
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Ottawa could see 10-15 cm of 'significant' snow and rain this week
-