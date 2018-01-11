

CTV Kitchener





OPP have charged a 28-year-old man after a two-vehicle collision sent six people to hospital.

The Dunnville man has been charged with 5 infractions including disobeying a stop sign, driving with an obstructed windshield and driving with a child passenger not properly secured.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Alder Street West and Helena Street in Dunnville on Wednesday morning.

Four children and two adults were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.