Waterloo Regional Police say an ongoing drug investigation has resulted in the arrest of three people in Cambridge.

They were arrested Thursday in the area of Concession Street and Ainslie Street South.

Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, meth and hydromorphone, as well as an expandable baton, machete, a prohibited knife and approximately $1,400 in cash.

The three people arrested were a 39-year-old man, 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman.

They’re all facing drug and weapons-related charges.