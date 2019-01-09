Featured
Drugs, gun found during Cambridge traffic stop
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 11:13AM EST
A traffic stop in Cambridge resulted in a number of drug and weapons charges.
It happened in Galt near Dolph Street South and Queenston Road on Tuesday around 3 p.m..
During the stop, Waterloo Regional Police found suspected crack cocaine, powder cocaine and fentanyl.
Police indicated a gun was also uncovered in the search.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A 55-year-old man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.