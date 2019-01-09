

CTV Kitchener





A traffic stop in Cambridge resulted in a number of drug and weapons charges.

It happened in Galt near Dolph Street South and Queenston Road on Tuesday around 3 p.m..

During the stop, Waterloo Regional Police found suspected crack cocaine, powder cocaine and fentanyl.

Police indicated a gun was also uncovered in the search.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 55-year-old man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.